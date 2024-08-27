ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Released, Replacements Named For Siraj And Malik

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named three changes in the Duleep Trophy squad including the release of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The BCCI in a media statement also named replacements for pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik for the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5. Jadeja was released from the B squad while the duo of Siraj and Malik were replaced due to suffering from illness. The reason for Jadeja's release wasn't mentioned and his replacement hasn't been named yet.

BCCI announced the changes through a media statement.

"Pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohd. Siraj is in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik in the Team C squad. Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.

"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad," added Shah.