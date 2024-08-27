Duleep Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Released, Replacements Named For Siraj And Malik

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named three changes in the Duleep Trophy squad including the release of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
The BCCI in a media statement also named replacements for pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik for the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5. Jadeja was released from the B squad while the duo of Siraj and Malik were replaced due to suffering from illness. The reason for Jadeja's release wasn't mentioned and his replacement hasn't been named yet.
BCCI announced the changes through a media statement.
"Pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohd. Siraj is in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik in the Team C squad. Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.
"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad," added Shah.
The tournament is set to begin on September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The BCCI also said that Nitish Kumar Reddy's participation in the prestigious tournament is subject to fitness clearance. The revised squads of the four teams for the first round of the tournament are as below: -
India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.
India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).
India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.
India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar