Ravindra Jadeja Writes His Name In Record Books Even Before First Test Between India And England

Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja inked history on Wednesday even before the start of the five-match Test series between India and England. He has scripted his name in the record books after the recently released International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Test Player Rankings. Jadeja, who was also part of the ICC Test team of 2024 became the player with the longest streak as the number one all-rounder in Test history. He is now at the top of the charts of the ICC all-rounders’ ranking in the Test cricket for 1,151 consecutive days and counting.

The Indian all-rounder scored 527 runs with an average of 29.27 and also picked 48 wickets with an impressive average of 24.29. With two senior players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket, there are discussions in the media reports about Jadeja’s retirement.

As the 36-year-old has orchestrated longest reign as an all-rounder in Test cricket, he has also bettered the streak of the legends like Jacques Kallis, Kapil Dev, and Imran Khan — players who once defined the role of an all-rounder in Test cricket. Former Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder was at the top of the rankings in March 2022 before the Indian all-rounder surpassed him.

The Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) all-rounder is currently at the top of the latest ICC all-rounder rankings with 400 points to his name. His latest records cemented his spots amongst the modern heroes in the game and added another feather to his cap. Despite ageing 36, his superiority shows his fitness and skills allowed him to sustain over a prolonged period of time.

ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings – Top 10