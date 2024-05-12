Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Third Player To Given Out For Obstructing The Field

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the third player to be given out for obstructing the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The incident happened during Chennai Super Kings' final home game of the ongoing season of the IPL against Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Jadeja joined former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Yusuf Pathan and Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Amit Mishra in the unwanted record list. While Yusuf was given out in a game against now-defunct Pune Warriors India, Mishra's dismissal came against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 16th over when the 35-year-old dabbed one towards the third man and called for a couple. He was halfway down the pitch for the second run, but CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad wasn't interested in it at all.

The third man fielder hurled the throw to wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, then tried to throw at the bowler's end but the throw hit Jadeja, who came in the direction of stumps. Rajasthan Royals players appealed for the wicket and on-field umpires went towards the third umpire.

The third umpire watched the replays a couple of times and the replay showed that Jadeja was watching the ball and aware of where it was heading. So Jadeja deliberately changed direction. However, there was another angle which seemed like it was a natural angle that Jadeja was taking. Since he was turning back, he was going to have a look at where the ball was heading.

Jadeja had a polite inquiry with the umpire on seeing the giant screen display 'Out' and walked off. Coming to the match, Simarjeet Singh's exceptional bowling display helped CSK to restrict RR to 141/5 in the 20 overs.

CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but captain Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the innings. Jadeja managed to score only five runs off seven balls. Jadeja came out to bat at number six when the team was struggling at 107/4 after 14 overs. He managed to score only five runs off seven balls. However, Sameer Rizvi came into the middle as an impact player and played a cameo of 15 runs off eight balls to help his side cross the finishing line.

CSK Won the match by five wickets and has put one foot into the playoffs with 14 points in front of their name in the points table. They will play their last league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.