Watch | Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Second Fastest Indian To Complete 300 Test Wickets

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): India's prolific all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the second-fastest Indian to take 300 wickets in Test cricket on Monday, September 30, 2024. Jadeja achieved this significant milestone during the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium here. He took only 17428 balls to complete 300 Test wickets. Notably, R Ashwin took only 15636 deliveries to reach.

During Bangladesh's first inning against India, Jadeja bagged one wicket and gave 28 runs in his 9.2-over spell. He removed Khaled Ahmed for a four-ball duck in the 75th over to put a full stop on Bangladesh's innings.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include table leader Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

With his feat in his 74th match, Jadeja also became the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind England great Ian Botham. He also scored 3122 runs from 106 Test innings. Apart from Ashwin and Jadeja, there are eight other cricketers who have achieved the milestone. This list includes Ian Botham, Shane Warne, Imran Khan, Stuart Broad, Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, Shaun Pollock, and Chaminda Vaas.

Jadeja had Hasan Mahmud caught and bowled to bring an end to Bangladesh's first innings on day four. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 shortly after lunch.

Recapping the match, India had won the toss and opted to field first. The action stopped at day one at 107/3. After that, no play took place on day two due to rains and on day three due to a wet outfield. Play could only commence on day four. After some positive cricket by Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31 in 57 balls, with six fours), Mominul kept the Bangladesh inning together with his 13th Test ton, battling bravely against spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.