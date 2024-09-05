Ravindra Jadeja Becomes First Active Cricketer To Join Politics; Is BJP Member

Hyderabad: Indian cricket team's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has now entered politics. He became a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP MLA from Jamnagar and Jadeja's wife Rivaba shared the information on social media. She uploaded a post on 'X' which depicted the membership card of the BJP. It is noteworthy that Ravindra Jadeja recently retired from international T20 cricket after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 held in the United States and the Caribbean.

However, the stylish left-handed batter and left-arm spinner is yet to announce his retirement from ODIs and Tests, a format which he loves the most.

Campaigning with wife Rivaba

Ravindra Jadeja has campaigned several times with his wife Rivaba. During the elections, he was seen campaigning for the BJP with his wife Rivaba. He also did several road shows. Rivaba is a BJP MLA from Jamnagar North seat. Now Ravindra Jadeja has joined the BJP. After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Rivaba and Ravindra Jadeja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of the Indian team.

Ravindra Jadeja’s career at a glance

Jadeja's international record has been quite impressive. After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from the shortest format. Jadeja has played 74 T20 matches, scoring 515 runs. He has also taken 54 wickets in the shortest format.

Jadeja's best performance in a match is 3 wickets for 15 runs in T20s. Along with Jadeja, India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli also announced their retirement from the T20 format after India won the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old has played 72 Tests and 197 ODIS. He has 294 Test and 220 ODI wickets to his name.