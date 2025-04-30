CSK vs PBKS: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Club Including MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma

Chennai: Ravindra Jadeja entered an elite list as soon as he was named in the playing XI of the Chennai Super Kings in the match against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The India and CSK all-rounder became only the fifth player in the tournament history to play 250 matches.

MS Dhoni (274), Rohit Sharma (266), Virat Kohli (262), and Dinesh Karthik (257) are the other four players to play 250 IPL matches. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field. They suffered a blow before the game as Glenn Maxwell was ruled out. CSK struck with the same playing XI in the fixture.

Jadeja made his debut in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition 17 years back and played two seasons for them. He missed the IPL 2010 as he faced a ban. The left-arm spinner returned to the tournament in 2011 while playing for Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He joined CSK in the IPL 2012 mini-auction and played for them till 2015.

He then joined the Gujarat Lions and played for them in the IPL 2016 and 2017. The Indian all-rounder then joined CSK in 2018 and has been with them since then.

CSK have been struggling in the IPL 2025 so far and are at the bottom of the points table. They have managed to win just a couple of games from nine fixtures so far in the tournament. Jadeja have scored 183 runs so far in the competition with an average of 27.28. Also, he has taken six wickets so far.