After Virat And Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja Also Announces Retirement From T20 Internationals, Says Winning World Cup Was...

Rajkot: India All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 International cricket on Sunday, a day after India won the coveted T20 World Cup.

With this, Jadeja joins his illustrious teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in bidding adieu to the format in the last 24 hours. Announcing that he was hanging his boots as far as T20 Internationals were concerned, Jadeja said winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true and the pinnacle of his career in the shortest format.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram underneath a picture of him holding the trophy.

"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind," he added.

In the T20 World Cup title clash in Barbados on Saturday, India beat South Africa by seven runs to claim their second title in the tournament's history. The triumph was followed by the duo of Rohit and Kohli announcing their retirement from the format.

Having made his debut in T20Is against Sri Lanka back in 2009, Jadeja played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets. A left-handed batter and a left-arm spinner, he scored 515 runs with the highest score of 46 not out and at an average of 21.45. He also took 54 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 3/15.

He made his T20 debut against Sri Lanka at the R Premsada Stadium in Colombo. The T20 2024 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday was his last match in India colours. Jadeja, a great servant of Indian cricket for more than a decade and half, was not in the best of form in the just-concluded World Cup. He represents Saurashtra in first-class cricket.

Reacting to Jadeja's retirement, Himanshu Shah, Secretary Saurashtra Cricket Association, said it was the end of an era, leaving behind some of the most memorable and most remarkable performances.

"Ravindra is the finest all-rounder in all formats of the Game. He has played major roles in all formats with ball, bat as well as in fielding, be it domestic or international games. While we heartily congratulate Ravindra for becoming Champions of T20 World Cup, we wish him all the very best," he said. .

