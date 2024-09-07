Ravichandran Ashwin Backs DRS In Domestic Cricket; Predicts It Will Improve Batting Technique

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his delight on the use of Decision Review System (DRS) in the domestic cricket. Notably, the technology is being used in the ongoing Duleep Trophy and it has been helpful in overturning wrong decisions given by the on-field umpires.

One such decision which caught the attention of the Indian off-spinner occurred on Day 2 of the Duleep trophy fixture between India C and India D. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar trapped the India D batter in front of the stumps as he was caught in front of the stumps. The batter was defending with a big stride. The fielding team appealed but the umpire ruled it to be not out considering the long stride taken by the batter.

The fielding team then challenged the decision by the umpire and the decision went upstairs. The ball-tracking showed three reds after that and the decision was overturned. Ricky Bhui was dismissed as a result.

Ashwin reacted to Bhui’s dismissal and and supported the use of DRS in the domestic circuit.

“DRS for domestic cricket is not just for the right decisions to be made. Ricky Bhui’s dismissal last evening against Manav Suthar is a classic case of a batter who will get away with this technique 10/10 times in FC cricket. This was not a faulty technique pre DRS but now it is. Back in the day batters were given not out just because they managed to get on the front foot,” Ashwin wrote on his X account.

“Now, keeping your bat behind the pad can be fatal, imagine someone making the climb to international cricket without getting this experience Ricky got yesterday. He could very well take an entire test series to understand what he needs to work on and his career could well be over. This is a fab experience for more than just one reason ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ @BCCI,” he added.

India C won the match by four wickets in the fixture against India D. Manav Suthar was awarded as ‘Player of the Match’ by taking a seven-wicket haul.