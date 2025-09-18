ETV Bharat / sports

Ravichandran Ashwin To Be Part Of Indian Team For Hong Kong Sixes

Hyderabad: Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a part of the Indian team for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament to be held in Hong Kong from November 7-9, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Ashwin, who hails from Tamil Nadu and, one of the best spinners of his time, retired from all forms of international cricket in 2024 during India's tour of Australia. He also announced his retirement from the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) last month. At that time, the spin bowling legend said that he was available to ply his trade in various leagues across the world.

The organisers said in a release, "Widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in modern cricket, Ashwin's inclusion adds immense depth, experience, and star power to Team India's campaign in this fast-paced, action-packed global tournament."

Ashwin, on his part, said, "This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane which I am looking forward to play alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us."