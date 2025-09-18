Ravichandran Ashwin To Be Part Of Indian Team For Hong Kong Sixes
R Ashwin has retired from all forms of cricket and also from the Indian Premier League
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a part of the Indian team for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament to be held in Hong Kong from November 7-9, the organisers announced on Thursday.
Ashwin, who hails from Tamil Nadu and, one of the best spinners of his time, retired from all forms of international cricket in 2024 during India's tour of Australia. He also announced his retirement from the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) last month. At that time, the spin bowling legend said that he was available to ply his trade in various leagues across the world.
The organisers said in a release, "Widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in modern cricket, Ashwin's inclusion adds immense depth, experience, and star power to Team India's campaign in this fast-paced, action-packed global tournament."
Ashwin, on his part, said, "This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane which I am looking forward to play alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us."
For the record, Ashwin, now 39, has 537 Test wickets from 106 matches. A match-winner, the right-arm spinner also has 156 ODI wickets from 116 games and 72 wickets in T20Is. He has a staggering 779 first-class wickets.
According to a media statement by Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, the 2025 edition of Hong Kong Cricket Sixes will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. The tournament received the prestigious Mega Event status from M-Mark in 2024, and it justified that tag with sell-out crowds, a world-class television broadcast to millions of viewers globally, cricket stars and enthralling cricket.
"The carnival atmosphere at the event not only drew local cricket enthusiasts but also provided a venue for families to enjoy the sport and have a fun weekend together," the statement had said.