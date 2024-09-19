India vs Bangladesh: Top Order Falters, Ashwin-Jadeja Come To The Rescue Of the Indian Team On Day 1

Chennai: India posted a total of 339/6 on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh after suffering early blows in the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin played a key role with a knock of 86 Not Out while Ravindra Jadeja racked up unbeaten 102 runs.

Bangladesh won the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the first Test and opted to bowl first. The playing conditions were in favour of the pace bowlers at the start with them getting some seam movement and extra bounce from the surface. Hasan Mahmud was on top of the proceedings from the start with his accurate line and length. He wiped out the top order early and reduced India to 34/3 soon.

However, Yashavi Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) joined forces to provide stability to the innings. The duo added 62 runs for the fourth wicket before Pant was dismissed by Mahmud. Yashasvi soon walked back to the dugout and KL Rahul also followed both of them to the pavilion after a knock of 16 runs.

Ashwin and Jadeja took over the proceedings after that and stitched a huge partnership of unbeaten 195 runs for the seventh wicket. Ashwin amassed unbeaten 102 runs and scored his sixth Test century while Jadeja played a knock of unbeaten 82 runs. The duo carved the highest partnership for the seventh wicket for India against Bangladesh surpassing the previous record of Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi who formed a partnership of 121 runs 24 years back.

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers on the first day for Bangladesh with four wickets while Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked one wicket each.