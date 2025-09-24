ETV Bharat / sports

R Ashwin’s BBL Team Revealed; Likely To Bowl Alongside Pakistan Player

Hyderabad: Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to feature in the T20 cricket after bidding adieu to international cricket. After registering himself for the ILT20 (International League T20) tournament in the United Arab Emirates in early January 2026, the 39-year-old is set to pull off a historic move. The off-spinner is all set to become the first Indian player to participate in the Big Bash League. The Indian bowler will play for Sydney Thunder, according to a report by CODE Sports in Australia.

The franchise is expected to make the announcement of the signing next week. The veteran spinner will be available to play for the Sydney Thunder after January 4 as he will conclude his stint in the ILT20. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg reached out to Ashwin to explore the opportunity of playing in the Big Bash League.

Ashwin to share dressing room with Pakistani player

The signing is a significant milestone for the league as Ashwin will be the second Indian to feature in the tournament. Considering Ashwin’s stature in world cricket, his presence in the league is expected to boost the television ratings of the event.