R Ashwin’s BBL Team Revealed; Likely To Bowl Alongside Pakistan Player
Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to become the second Indian cricketer to play in the Big Bash League.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to feature in the T20 cricket after bidding adieu to international cricket. After registering himself for the ILT20 (International League T20) tournament in the United Arab Emirates in early January 2026, the 39-year-old is set to pull off a historic move. The off-spinner is all set to become the first Indian player to participate in the Big Bash League. The Indian bowler will play for Sydney Thunder, according to a report by CODE Sports in Australia.
The franchise is expected to make the announcement of the signing next week. The veteran spinner will be available to play for the Sydney Thunder after January 4 as he will conclude his stint in the ILT20. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg reached out to Ashwin to explore the opportunity of playing in the Big Bash League.
Ashwin to share dressing room with Pakistani player
The signing is a significant milestone for the league as Ashwin will be the second Indian to feature in the tournament. Considering Ashwin’s stature in world cricket, his presence in the league is expected to boost the television ratings of the event.
Ashwin will join a strong international contingent, which includes the likes of New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, Pakistan's Shadab Khan, and England's Sam Billings. He will form a spin attack with Chris Green, Tom Andrews, and Tanveer Sangha. The off-spinner brings an impressive portfolio to the league ranking as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League with 187 wickets, with an average of 30.22.
Cricket Australia will grant a special exemption for the Indian off-break bowler since he did not register for the overseas draft of the BBL. The arrangement would be similar to the exemption which was granted to New Zealand batter Martin Guptill,who signed a last-minute deal with Melbourne Renegades in 2022.
Earlier, Unmukt Chand has played in the BBL for Melbourne Renegades in the 2021/22 season. However, the young Indian gun had already committed to playing for the US at that time.