India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin On Cusp Of Breaking Six Records In Kanpur Test

Kanpur: Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin starred in India’s triumph in the Chennai Test with both bat and ball. He played a knock of 113 runs and then capped off a stellar performance with six wickets in the second innings. The 38-year-old broke several records during his spell and drew level with Shane Warne in terms of taking the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh, Ashwin will be on the brink of history yet again as there are six records which he can break.

Let us take a look at the six records which might be shattered by Ashwin.

First Indian to take 100 wickets in the fourth innings

Ashwin is already the highest Indian wicket-taker in the fourth innings of a Test. Just one more wicket in the fourth innings will make him the first Indian bowler and sixth overall to complete 100 wickets in the fourth innings.

Highest wicket-taker in IND vs BAN Tests

Just three more dismissals to go and Ashwin will be past Zaheer Khan’s tally of 31 red-ball wickets against Bangladesh. Zaheer has 31 wickets to his name while Ashwin has 29 wickets against Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25