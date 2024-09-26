India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin On Cusp Of Breaking Six Records In Kanpur Test

Kanpur: Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin starred in India’s triumph in the Chennai Test with both bat and ball. He played a knock of 113 runs and then capped off a stellar performance with six wickets in the second innings. The 38-year-old broke several records during his spell and drew level with Shane Warne in terms of taking the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh, Ashwin will be on the brink of history yet again as there are six records which he can break.
Let us take a look at the six records which might be shattered by Ashwin.
First Indian to take 100 wickets in the fourth innings
Ashwin is already the highest Indian wicket-taker in the fourth innings of a Test. Just one more wicket in the fourth innings will make him the first Indian bowler and sixth overall to complete 100 wickets in the fourth innings.
Highest wicket-taker in IND vs BAN Tests
Just three more dismissals to go and Ashwin will be past Zaheer Khan’s tally of 31 red-ball wickets against Bangladesh. Zaheer has 31 wickets to his name while Ashwin has 29 wickets against Bangladesh in Test cricket.
Highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25
Four more wickets will take Ashwin’s tally in the WTC cycle to 52 wickets and he will surpass Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood as the leading wicket-taker.
Second-most five-wicket hauls
Ashwin is on level terms with Australian spin legend Shane Warner with 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. One more five-wicket haul will take him above the Australian leggie and he will have only Muttiah Muralitharan to overtake in the coming years.
Leader wicket-taker in WTC history
The 38-year-old cricketer will have a chance to dazzle in the World Test Championship with eight more wickets. Ashwin has currently 180 wickets in the history of WTC while Nathan Lyon has 187 wickets. With eight wickets Ashwin will overtake his Australian rival.
Seventh highest wicket-taker in Test cricket
Ashwin (522) will have an opportunity to leave Nathan Lyon (530) in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. With nine more wickets, Ashwin will occupy the seventh place in the list of bowlers with the most wickets in Test cricket.