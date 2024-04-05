Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Debut in Film Industry With GV Prakash Starrer DeAr Movie

Hyderabad: Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday revealed that he is making his debut in the film industry after playing a small role in the DeAr, the upcoming Tamil film starring GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles.

The trailer for 'DeAr' was released by the makers on social media on Friday and is expected to be released in theatres on April 11. Apart from Ashwin, it is also a debut movie for actress Aishwarya, who will share screen space with GV Prakash.

Ashwin shared a trailer on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Excited to unveil the #DeAr trailer! Happy to have played a small part in it. Check it out and let me know what you think."

The makers have unveiled the trailer of 'DeAr', and they took support from an Indian cricketer to launch the trailer. The 37-year-old has released the trailer of 'DeAr' through his social media page, and he wished the team a successful film. He has also given his voice in the movie to introduce the lead stars of 'DeAr' in the film in the trailer.

GV Prakash is one of the multi-talented actors in Tamil. After working solely as an actor in two films in three weeks, GV Prakash has brought his third film titled 'DeAr' slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Ramadan.

'DeAr' movie features GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh as the main actors with their reel names Deepika and Arjun. The movie is helmed by Anand Ravichandran. The story of the movie revolves around the issues between a newly married couple.