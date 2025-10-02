ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: Why Unmukt Chand Was Sold But Ashwin Went Unsold In ILT20 Auction?

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : October 2, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The recent auction for the International League T20 (ILT20) stunned everyone as former India spinner and star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin found no bidders. Akhay Wkhare, a former Ranji Trophy winner with Vidarbha, was bought by Dubai Capitals and former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand, who has now moved to the USA, found his franchise in the form of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. These two were acquired for USD 10,000 and USD 40,000, respectively, but Ashwin, who has 72 wickets in T20Is from 65 matches, was unable to find a taker. The move came as a surprise to many, considering his vast experience in international as well as domestic cricket. The off-spinner has played a key role for his franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, and his experience was expected to be handy for the teams playing in the ILT20. Why was Ashwin unsold? The first potential reason for his going unsold was said by former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull. He offered his insight during the live auction broadcast on YouTube. Doull opined that Ashwin may have voluntarily pulled out of the bidding process after going unsold in the first round. However, this hasn’t been official yet.