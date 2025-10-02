Explained: Why Unmukt Chand Was Sold But Ashwin Went Unsold In ILT20 Auction?
Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold in the ILT20 auction in a surprising development on Wednesday.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: The recent auction for the International League T20 (ILT20) stunned everyone as former India spinner and star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin found no bidders. Akhay Wkhare, a former Ranji Trophy winner with Vidarbha, was bought by Dubai Capitals and former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand, who has now moved to the USA, found his franchise in the form of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. These two were acquired for USD 10,000 and USD 40,000, respectively, but Ashwin, who has 72 wickets in T20Is from 65 matches, was unable to find a taker.
The move came as a surprise to many, considering his vast experience in international as well as domestic cricket. The off-spinner has played a key role for his franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, and his experience was expected to be handy for the teams playing in the ILT20.
Why was Ashwin unsold?
The first potential reason for his going unsold was said by former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull. He offered his insight during the live auction broadcast on YouTube. Doull opined that Ashwin may have voluntarily pulled out of the bidding process after going unsold in the first round. However, this hasn’t been official yet.
“We're hearing that he may have pulled out of the auction, which is a massive surprise. I mean, you've got to read the room,” Doull commented.
A possibility is that the franchise might have been intestered in name if his name would have been there in the next rounds.
Scheduling conflict can also be a factor as the Big Bash League will be played from December 14 to January 25. Ashwin will be playing for Sydney Thunder, and the tournament overlaps with ILT20 as it will run from December 2 to January 4.
Considering the overlap of the two tournaments, it is possible that franchises might have not shown interest in Ashwin, considering he might leave the tournament mid-way to play in the BBL and paying a huge sum for his services only for a few matches wouldn’t be a reasonable choice.
Does Ashwin still have a chance to play in ILT20?
Ashwin can still be signed by two franchises. MI Emirates and Desert Vipers are yet to make their choices, and if either of them decides to sign Ashwin, he can be roped in for the upcoming season. But, for MI, it would require discarding one of the players they already have, as the team is full of 21 players already. Hence, Vipers have a strong chance of bringing Ashwin as a wildcard.