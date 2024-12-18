R Ashwin Faces Criticism From Sunil Gavaskar For MS Dhoni Style Retirement

Hyderabad: Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar reflected on Ravichandran Ashwin's decision to announce retirement midway and its impact on the team and said the ace spinner did the same as Dhoni did during the 2014-15 Australia series.

Ashwin drew curtains on his international career a few minutes after the conclusion of the third Test between India and Australia at the iconic The Gabba in Brisbane in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024. The announcement came after his dismal performance in the Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval and 3 Test series against New Zealand at home.

Gavaskar was not happy with Ashwin's decision and drew parallels to MS Dhoni’s mid-series retirement during the 2014-15 Test series in Australia, arguing that such decisions disrupt team planning.

"He (Ashwin) could have said, listen, after the end of the series, I won't be available for selection for India. What it does is that similarly when MS Dhoni retired at the end of the 3rd Test in the 2014-15 series, it leaves you one short," Gavaskar told broadcasters.

"The selection committee has picked so many players for a tour with a purpose. If there are any injuries they can select from the reserve players to have in the team. So, Sydney is somewhere where there is a lot of support on offer for spinners. So India could have played with two spinners. You never know. He could have been there for sure. I don't know what the pitch in Melbourne will be like. Normally, you tend to look at the end of the series. That's it. In the middle, it is not usual," he emphasised.

However, while addressing the press conference after the Gabba Test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma revealed that he had to convince R Ashwin to stay for the pink-ball Test as the spinner announced his retirement.

When asked if Washington Sundar was being groomed to replace Ashwin, Gavaskar admitted it seemed likely. "Maybe Washington Sundar is ahead of him. Rohit mentioned that Sundar is flying out tomorrow. So, this marks the end of Ashwin as an international cricketer. He has been one heck of a cricketer," Gavaskar said.

Meanwhile, Sundar posted a heartfelt post for state-mate Ashwin on Instagram, following the allrounder's retirement. "More than just a teammate - Ash Anna, you have been an inspiration, a mentor and a true champion of the game. It's been an honour to share the field and the dressing room with you."

"Coming from the same state of TN, I have grown up watching you from the close corners of Chepauk to playing against you and alongside you. Every moment has been a privilege. The learnings, both on and off the field are something I will carry with me forever. Wishing you success and happiness in whatever comes next," the post read.

Former captain Virat Kohli said R Ashwin made him emotional when he told him about his decision to retire. After the match, Kohli took to his X handle and wrote, "I have played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket."

"I heard R Ashwin's retirement when I came to Perth. I was not there for the first few days of the Test. This has been in his mind since then. There are obviously a lot of things that went behind it. Ashwin, when he is in position, will be able to answer that. He understands the kind of combinations we are thinking of. When we came here as well, we were not sure which spinner was going to play. We just wanted to assess and see what kind of conditions we get in front of us. But yeah, when I arrived in Perth, we had a chat and somehow convinced him to stay for the pink-ball Test match. It happened so that he felt 'if I am not needed right now in the series, then I am better off saying goodbye to the game.

"Keeping Ashwin in mind, if this is what he thinks, we should allow him to think that way. We should all stand by his call. That is what I am thinking right now and that's the same mindset of Gautam Gambhir as well. It's important a player like him who has had great moments with the team is allowed to make such a call," said Rohit during the press conference.

Ashwin’s retirement comes at a crucial juncture in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the series delicately poised 1-1 with the drawn Gabba Test. His absence leaves a gap in India’s bowling arsenal, especially as they prepare for the upcoming Test in Melbourne and Sydney, traditionally a spinner-friendly venue.