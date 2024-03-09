I am least insecure about people's perception of myself, remarks R Ashwin

Dharamsala: Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin asserted that he worked on different actions and speeds throughout the five-match-long Test series against England and experimenting while shutting out external noises was integral for his success in the varied Indian conditions.

Ashwin, who played his 100th Test here, finished the five-match series as the top wicket-taker, bagging 26 wickets including two fifers. He also achieved the 500 Test wickets landmark during the Rajkot Test. With the five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Dharamshala Test, Ashwin also became the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket and also equalled legendary off-spinner Muthiah Muralitharan in terms of most wickets (9) in 100th Test.

"Throughout the series, I have gone to different actions, speeds and releases. India is different, each ground has a challenge. I am the least bit insecure about what people feel about me," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation.

The 37-year-old said the mindset to add new dimensions to his bowling has worked well for him.

"If I am confident that I can try something, I don't hold back. I have kept my ears and eyes open to listen to good feedback. Unless I try, I will never be able to learn. I am not saying sticking to one method won't work. But thankfully experimenting and learning has helped me," Ashwin, who hails from Tamil Nadu, added.

The right-arm off-spinner, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, marked his spell (5/77) on Saturday and the one in England's second innings at Ranchi (5/51) as his best spells of the series.

"I was really happy with the way the ball came out (in those spells), as most pleased with this performance and the second innings in Ranchi," he mentioned.

"In India sometimes the beauty is what's gone by. What went by was on his head (the way he set up Ollie Pope in Ranchi). I was expecting him to reverse there."

Ashwin lavished praise on left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who ended up with 19 wickets from four Tests.

"The way the ball is coming out of Kuldeep's hands is unbelievable. Watching a wrist spinner in such a flow and the kind of switches he has been able to make through the series and over the last 10 months is so heartening to see. I can't be happier for somebody, said Ashwin.