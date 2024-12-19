‘My Dad Isn’t Media Trained’; Ravichandran Ashwin Issues Clarification Regarding His Father's Remark

Hyderabad: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted to his father’s controversial statements about his retirement and how he was treated in the Indian team. His father made a shocking claim in an interview with News18 saying his son was humiliated and that might one of the reasons behind the veteran spinner drawing curtains on his career.

Although his father didn’t accuse anyone he claimed that the humiliation of the 38-year-old was being humiliated constantly. However, Ashwin has come up with a clarification on the issue saying his dad is not media trained and he should be left alone.

"My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of 'dad statements'. Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone," Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

The Indian office retired midway through the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy shortly after the conclusion of the 3rd Test in Brisbane.

His father Ravichandran accepted the retirement call from Ashwin but wished that he should have continued playing internationally.

"What was going on in his mind I don’t know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feeling at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued," he said.

Notably,.former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had criticized Ashwin's timing of retirement saying he should have waited till the conclusion of the Test series. Ashwin played in the pink ball Test of the India vs Australia series and picked one wicket by conceding 53 runs from 18 overs in the fixture.