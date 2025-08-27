R Ashwin Announces Retirement From IPL In 'Special Day, Special Beginning' Post

Chennai: Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), months after bidding adieu to international cricket.

"My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin said in a post on X.

This brings the curtains down on his 16-year-long association with the tournament. Calling it a "special day" -- seemingly referring to Ganesh Chaturthi that is being celebrated across the nation today -- and hence a "special beginning", Ashwin said every ending will have a new start.

Thanking all the IPL franchisees, the star-Indian spinner said he was looking forward to "enjoying and making the most" of what’s ahead of him.

In December 2024, the 38-year-old retired from international cricket during the tour of Australia after a decorated career that saw him become India's second-highest wicket-taker (537) in Tests behind Anil Kumble (619).

In the IPL, he was one of the brightest minds to play the game, making his debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2009. His last appearance too came in the yellow jersey in IPL 2025, after rejoining CSK for Rs 9.75 crore following a decade-long gap.

Overall, he featured in 221 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets at an average of 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. With the bat, he scored 833 runs with a highest of 50 and an average of 13.02.

Ashwin was an integral member of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011 and also turned out for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals during his career in the league.