Ravi Shastri Urges India To Go With 'This' 2 Surprise Picks For England Test Series

Dubai: Former head coach Ravi Shastri bats for southpaw batter Sai Sudharsan to feature in the upcoming India's tour to England for the five-match Test series later this year.

After a horrid series against New Zealand at home and Border Gavaskar Trophy debacle that resulted in India failing to qualify for World Test Championship 2023-2025 final, Men in Blue will kick off their next WTC cycle with the Test series against England in the UK. The series is scheduled to start from June 20 in Leeds, Headingley.

Shastri believes that Sai Sudharsan could be India's all-format batter and deserves a place in India's squad that will tour to England. Sai Sudharsan is currently in exceptional form. At the moment, Sudharsan is the second leading run-getter in the IPL 2025 with 456 runs to his name in 9 matches at an average of 50.66, striking at 150.00. He has also amassed five fifties in nine innings.

Shastri asserted that Sai is a classy left-hander who will do well in English conditions given his technique and his county stint. "I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, for all formats of the game," Shastri told The ICC Review. "He seems like a class player and my eyes would be on him certainly. Being a left-hander in England, knowing English conditions, and just his technique, the way he plays, I think he'll be top of the list for me from the outsiders wanting to get into this side," Shastri said.

Sudharsan has a experience of playing in England, having represented Surrey in 5 Country Championship matches since his debut in 2023. He has scored 281 runs in 8 innings, averaging 45.00 that included a century and a fifty. Notably, Sudharsan has played for India in ODIs when Men in Blue were on tour of South Africa. In three ODI, he has amassed 127 runs at an average of 63.50, striking at 89.43 that includes a couple of fifties.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant all had a series to forget in Australia. Rohit even dropped himself for the last match in Sydney because of his poor batting form, giving rise to questions on his captaincy. According to the reports, following the series down under, BCCI had a meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit on his future in the longest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma scored just 31 runs in 5 innings at a meagre average of 6.20. Even bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep had more runs than him in the series. Except for the century in the series opener, Virat managed only 100 runs in 8 innings. Pant wasn't at his best as well, scoring just 255 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.33. Gill managed only 93 runs in 5 innings averaging just 18.60. Interestingly, Gill hasn't scored more than 40 runs outside Asia once since his Gabba heroics in 2021.

Amidst all this, Shastri feels that considering the form he is in, Shreyas Iyer is another player who could get selected for the England tour, but would face stiff competition. "He (Shreyas Iyer) can (make a comeback), but it's again going to be a competition. White-ball, certain. Test cricket, we've got to see who the other players are around," Shastri said.

Plenty of players are knocking the doors of the selection committee before the England Test series. Karun Nair, who has had a record-breaking domestic season across all formats, might be leading the fray. Nair’s domestic record speaks for itself. He racked up a jaw-dropping 779 runs in nine matches during the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, notching up five centuries and one fifty at an astounding average of 389.50. Nair also finished the Ranji season with 860 runs, fourth most, at an average of 57.33 and guided his side to their third title. Devdutt Paddikal, Rajat Patidar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sarfaraz Khan might give formidable competitions as well.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have made comeback to competitive cricket following long injury layoffs, Shastri said India's bowling attack must also have a left-arm seamer. "I'll be looking for a left-armer. I'll be keeping an eye on which left-armer is in good form, and try to squeeze him in there as the sixth (bowling) option," said the former India captain. "It could be anyone. It could even be a white-ball specialist. I don't like this thing when they say someone like Arshdeep Singh is a 'white-ball specialist'."

Shastri said Arshdeep, who has been a permanent member of the India T20I side, has the qualities to excel in red-ball cricket. "I'll keep a close eye on his red-ball record as well and the number of overs he bowls. If he can bowl 15-20 overs for me, he might very well be in the mix because he's got the mindset. He's a thinking bowler and I need a left-armer. It's just that," Shastri said.

"You need a left-armer, go and find him, whoever it is and whoever is the best of the lot – pick them. There's Khaleel Ahmed, who again, his rhythm is good, he's bowling well. So it's important to get that mix," he added.