Ravi Shastri Reveals Virat Kohli’s Mindset Behind Test Retirement Before England Series

Hyderabad: With multiple theories emerging around Virat Kohli’s sudden Test retirement ahead of the England series, former India coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a new revelation. He has spoken about the last conversation he had with Kohli before he decided to step away from Test cricket. Shastri has said that his mind was very clear about the decision.

“I did speak to him about it, I think a week before that [his announcement] and his mind was very clear that he’d given his everything,” Shastri told Sanjana Ganesan in The ICC Review.

“There were no regrets. There were one or two questions I asked, and that’s a personal conversation which, you know, he mentioned very clearly, there were no doubts in his mind, which made me think, ‘Yes, the time is right’. The mind has told his body that it’s time to go.”

Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket on Monday, May 12, ahead of India's five-match Test series against England. The right-handed batter finishes as one of the best in this generation, racking up 9230 runs - the fourth-best by an Indian batter, including 30 centuries.

Kohli and Shastri formed one of the lethal duos in Indian Test cricket, dishing out impressive performances overseas, including a series win in Australia and leading the series by 2-1 in England, before the final fixture of the series was postponed due to rising COVID cases in the Indian camp.

“If he decided to do something, then he gave his 100%, which is not easy to match,” Shastri added.

“A player does his job, [and] then you sit back. But [with Kohli] when the team goes out, it’s as if he has to take all the wickets, he has to take all the catches, he has to make all the decisions on the field.”

Kohli is the most successful Test captain for India, leading the team to 40 victories from 68 matches. He also boasts the highest win percentage as India's captain in Test cricket. Kohli’s retirement just a few days after Rohit Sharma stepped away from Test cricket, and India will now enter the series against England with an inexperienced team.