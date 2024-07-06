Ravi Shastri Comes Up With Brutal Reply To Michael Vaughan’s India-centric T20 World Cup Criticism

Hyderabad: Former India coach Ravi Shastri has fired back at the former England skipper Michael Vaughan over his claim that the scheduling of the T20 World Cup 2024 favoured India. Vaughan had claimed that the organsiers had shown a bias towards Men in Blue in the marquee tournament. Also, he cited Afghanistan’s performance against South Africa as an example.

South Africa bundled out Afghanistan on 56 in the semi-final of the tournament and Vaughan claimed that this happened due to a flight delay white traveling to Trinidad and they had limited time to practiced and get used to the conditions.

"So Afghanistan qualified for the WC semi, winning in St Vincent on Monday night .. 4 hr flight delay on Tues to Trinidad so no time to practice or get accustomed to a new venue .. utter lack of respect to players, I am afraid," Vaughan tweeted. "Surely this semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it's so unfair on others .. #T20IWorldCup,” Vaughan posted on his ‘X’ handle a few days back.

Shastri has now come up with a brutal response to the social media post uploaded by the England cricketer saying the he should sort out the England team first.

"Michael can say what he wants. Nobody in India cares. Let him sort out the England team first. He should give advice on what happened to the England team in the semifinal. India are used to lifting Cups. I know England have won twice, but India have won four times. I don't think Michael's lifted a Cup ever. So think twice. He is a colleague of mine, but that's my answer to him," Ravi Shastri said while speaking to Times Now.

India won the World Cup beating South Africa by seven wickets in the final of the marquee tournament and they put an end to the trophy drought in the ICC events after a span of 11 years.