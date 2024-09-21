Ravi Shastri Gives A Piece Of Advice To Struggling Virat Kohli: 'You've Got To Move With Time'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with a piece of advice for Virat Kohli who’s been struggling against spin in recent times in Test cricket. Kohli got dismissed for the 18th time against spin since 2021 on the second day of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, here on Friday, September 21, 2024.

The right-handed batter tried to play the straight delivery toward the leg-side and in the process was adjudged lbw. He had a long chat with non-striker Shubman Gill before deciding not to take a review. However, replays showed that Kohli had edged the ball onto his pads.

Reflecting on his dismissal, Shastri mentioned Kohli’s weakness against spin and advised him to use his feet to unsettle the spinners. "He has [gotten out to spinners], especially in the last 2-3 years. But he has scored a lot of runs too. What you want to see him do more is use his feet. Get to the pitch of the ball, and probably employ the sweep. You’ve got to move with the times, don’t be afraid to go over the top when the field is up. You could try and do things to unsettle the spinners rather than allowing him to keep bowling at you. It’s what he did a lot when he scored a lot of runs," said Shastri in commentary.

Shastri also went on to say that how the tracks prepared for India’s home Tests in recent times haven’t been easy to bat on. "Also some of the tracks that India has played on. It’s not been easy. Plus I know a few dismissals where like Shubman Gill in the first innings, he’s gotten caught down leg wide. Funny dismissals. He’ll be aware of it. That’s for sure. There is no batter who doesn’t remember. Obviously, you find a method of finding a solution. Find out what works for you and stick with that," he added.

In 14 matches played in Asia since 2021, Kohli scored just 654 runs from 23 innings at an average of 29.72 with one hundred and two half-centuries to his name. His numbers have dipped significantly in Test cricket since 2021, especially against spin. He averages only 31.6 against spinners in 31 innings and was dismissed on 21 occasions against spinners. Notably, he has scored only one six in it.

The 35-year-old will be eager to improve his numbers as India have an important series coming up against New Zealand and Australia where his experience will be desperately needed by the team.