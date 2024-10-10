Man To Step Up In Crisis: Tata Group Secured IPL Sponsorship When India Was In Conflict With China

Hyderabad: India’s renowned businessman Ratan Naval Tata passed away at the age of 86 in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai around 11 PM. The hallmark of his work in the business industry was to make an Indian company popular in foreign shores. The Padma Vibhushan recipient was in intensive care at the hospital.

Ratan Tata contributed to the sports industry as well. When Chinese company VIVO used to sponsor the Indian Premier League (IPL), a conflict at the border occurred between India and China. After this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India came under scrutiny for giving the sponsorship to a Chinese brand. In such turbulent times, the Tata Group came to the rescue of the BCCI and they bagged the sponsorship rights of the tournament. Also, they are the title sponsor of the Women’s Premier League.

Tata Group will be the title sponsor of the IPL for a span of five years from 2024 to 2028. In the new deal, BCCI gave the right to be the title sponsor at a value of 2,500 Crore rupees. Earlier, they were the title sponsor of the tournament in 2022 and 2023.

Ratan Tata became the chairman of the Tata Group in 1991 and during his stint at the helm of the things he helped the company reach the new heights of success. After his demise, the Indian cricket fraternity paid tribute to him as several cricketers uploaded posts on their ‘X’ handle.