Rashid Khan Ties The Knot; Stunning Venue Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: The star spinner of Afghanistan Rashid Khan got married in a grand wedding ceremony on October 3 in Kabul. The Afghan cricketer tied the knot and the video of the event are doing rounds on social media. The wedding was attended by many of the Afghanistan cricketers which highlighted the significance of the event in the country’s cricketing fraternity.

The firecrackers were burst during the celebrations outside the hotel. Many people were seen carrying guns at the venue where Rashid’s wedding took place. Many cricketers congratulated Rashid on his wedding via social media.

Rashid is widely regarded as one of the top spinners across the globe especially in white-ball cricket. Also, he is known for playing handy knocks in the T20s while coming to bat lower down the order. Also, his recent performances have solidified his stature in the world of cricket. The leg-spinner played a key role in Afghanistan’s series win over South Africa. He has scalped 152 wickets in 93 T20I matches and 190 dismissals from 105 ODIs.

Rashid has also taken the captaincy role and he led the Afghanistan national side to their most successful campaign in a global tournament. The team reached the semi-final in the marquee tournament but lost against South Africa.

The 26-year-old is also known for his exploits in the league cricket playing a key role for various franchises around the world. He has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and now represents Gujarat Titans in the league.