Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Condemn Taliban's Order To Ban Medical Studies Of Afghan Women

Hyderabad: Afghanistan's star cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have condemned the Taliban's decision to ban educational institutions for women training as nurses and midwives.

In a significant step to eliminate women's access to education in medicine — the last field that had remained open to them, the Taliban's leadership has ordered private and public institutions to stop providing medical courses for women in Afghanistan. The ban witnesses a shift in policy, as the taliban had previously permitted females to pursue medical education.

An unhappy Afghanistan's white-ball captain Rashid Khan displayed his concerns through a social media post, saying that education held a central place in Islamic teachings and that the faith emphasised the pursuit of knowledge for men and women.

"It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society. The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face," Rashid Khan wrote on his official X handle.

"Afghanistan, our beloved homeland, stands at a critical juncture. The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning, as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women. It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs," he added.

Condemning the Taliban's decision, former skipper Mohammad Nabi said, "The Taliban's decision to ban girls from studying medicine is not only heartbreaking but deeply unjust. Islam has always emphasised the importance of education for everyone, and history is full of inspiring examples of Muslim women who made vital contributions to many generations through knowledge."