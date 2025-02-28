ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy: Harsh Dubey Inks His Name In Record Books; Becomes Bowler To Take Most Wickets In A Single Season

Vidarbha pacer Harsh Dubey scripted his name in the record books on Friday, becoming the bowler with the most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season.

Ranji Trophy Final
File Photo: Harsh Dubey (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 5:25 PM IST

Nagpur: Vidarbha bowler Harsh Dubey etched his name in the record books on Friday, becoming the bowler to take the most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season, surpassing the previous record of Ashutosh Aman from Bihar, who scalped 68 wickets in the 2018-19 season. He achieved the feat in the fixture against Kerala on Friday.

Harsh Dubey picked the wicket of MD Nidheesh on the last ball of the 122nd over of the innings. Dubey bowled a back-off length delivery, which seamed away a bit and hit the back leg of the batter. The fielding team appealed for an LBW dismissal, and the umpire raised his finger after thinking for a long time. He has now taken 69 wickets from 19 innings in the ongoing season.

Jaydev Unadkat is in third place in terms of bowlers taking the most wickets in a single season, with a tally of 67 wickets in the 2019/20 season. Bishan Singh Bedi is at the fourth position, taking 64 wickets in the 1974/75 season.

Batting first in the Ranji Trophy final, Vidarbha posted a total of 379 courtesy of Danish Malewar’s knock of 153 runs. Karun Nair also amassed 86 runs during his stay at the crease. Nidheesh and Eden Tom Apple picked three wickets each. Nedumankuzhy Basil picked a couple of wickets.

In response, Kerala posted a total of 342, riding on Sachin Baby’s knock of 98 runs. The trio of Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade scalped three dismissals each.

Nagpur: Vidarbha bowler Harsh Dubey etched his name in the record books on Friday, becoming the bowler to take the most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season, surpassing the previous record of Ashutosh Aman from Bihar, who scalped 68 wickets in the 2018-19 season. He achieved the feat in the fixture against Kerala on Friday.

Harsh Dubey picked the wicket of MD Nidheesh on the last ball of the 122nd over of the innings. Dubey bowled a back-off length delivery, which seamed away a bit and hit the back leg of the batter. The fielding team appealed for an LBW dismissal, and the umpire raised his finger after thinking for a long time. He has now taken 69 wickets from 19 innings in the ongoing season.

Jaydev Unadkat is in third place in terms of bowlers taking the most wickets in a single season, with a tally of 67 wickets in the 2019/20 season. Bishan Singh Bedi is at the fourth position, taking 64 wickets in the 1974/75 season.

Batting first in the Ranji Trophy final, Vidarbha posted a total of 379 courtesy of Danish Malewar’s knock of 153 runs. Karun Nair also amassed 86 runs during his stay at the crease. Nidheesh and Eden Tom Apple picked three wickets each. Nedumankuzhy Basil picked a couple of wickets.

In response, Kerala posted a total of 342, riding on Sachin Baby’s knock of 98 runs. The trio of Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade scalped three dismissals each.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA VS VIDARBHAHARSH DUBEYMOST WICKETS IN A SINGLE SEASONRANJI TROPHY FINAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.