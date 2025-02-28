Ranji Trophy: Harsh Dubey Inks His Name In Record Books; Becomes Bowler To Take Most Wickets In A Single Season

Nagpur: Vidarbha bowler Harsh Dubey etched his name in the record books on Friday, becoming the bowler to take the most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season, surpassing the previous record of Ashutosh Aman from Bihar, who scalped 68 wickets in the 2018-19 season. He achieved the feat in the fixture against Kerala on Friday.
Harsh Dubey picked the wicket of MD Nidheesh on the last ball of the 122nd over of the innings. Dubey bowled a back-off length delivery, which seamed away a bit and hit the back leg of the batter. The fielding team appealed for an LBW dismissal, and the umpire raised his finger after thinking for a long time. He has now taken 69 wickets from 19 innings in the ongoing season.
Jaydev Unadkat is in third place in terms of bowlers taking the most wickets in a single season, with a tally of 67 wickets in the 2019/20 season. Bishan Singh Bedi is at the fourth position, taking 64 wickets in the 1974/75 season.
Record Alert! 🚨— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 28, 2025
Batting first in the Ranji Trophy final, Vidarbha posted a total of 379 courtesy of Danish Malewar’s knock of 153 runs. Karun Nair also amassed 86 runs during his stay at the crease. Nidheesh and Eden Tom Apple picked three wickets each. Nedumankuzhy Basil picked a couple of wickets.
In response, Kerala posted a total of 342, riding on Sachin Baby’s knock of 98 runs. The trio of Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade scalped three dismissals each.