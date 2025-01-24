Ranji Trophy: 'Lord' Thakur Leads Mumbai's Fightback Against J&K; Dogra Takes Stunner To Remove Rahane

Mumbai: Despite battling crams, Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur led his team's fightback by scoring a spectacular hundred on the second day of their Ranji Trophy league game against Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy here on Friday.

The JK bowlers who had bundled out the domestic giants for a meagre 120 in the first essay, had put the hosts once again on the mat and reduced them to 101 for 7 in the second essay. However, Shardul Thakur, who scored a half-century in the first innings, had some other ideas.

He took on the J&K bowlers with gusto and found an able partner in Tanush Kotian (58 not out) as the duo stitched an unbroken partnership of 173 runs for the eighth wicket. Shardul's knock brought Mumbai back into the game as the hosts now lead by 188 runs.

Thakur, who hails from neighbouring Palghar, showed his prowess as he hammered as many as 178 boundaries in his unbeaten 119-ball knock so far. Thakur will resume the third day with a score of 113.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra showcased his class and athleticism. The 40-year-old skipper delivered a moment of brilliance with a stunning one-handed diving catch to dismiss Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, stealing the spotlight.

Dogra produced the moment of the match in the second session when he flew to his left at mid-on to take a sensational one-handed diving catch, dismissing Rahane. The dismissal came in the 27th over of Mumbai’s second innings, with pacer Umar Nazir Mir inducing a mistimed chip from Rahane. Rahane, who was beginning to settle after a shaky start, departed for 16 off 36 balls.

Rohit and Jaiswal added 54 runs for the opening partnership in the second essay, raising hopes of a revival. Rohit looked in fine touch, smashing three sixes and two boundaries, but his dismissal to Yudhvir Singh for 38 triggered another batting collapse. From 54 for 1, Mumbai slumped to 101 for 7, before a spirited stand between Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian took the defending champions to 274 for 7 at stumps. For Jammu and Kashmir, Auqib Nabi led the bowling effort in the second innings with three wickets, while Umer and Yudhvir picked up two each.

Meanwhile, Dogra seemed frustrated with the standard of umpiring in their Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai, and hoped that the match officials were a "bit more attentive".

The 40-year-old Dogra, a veteran of 140 first-class games who is playing his last season in domestic cricket, lamented that it "has been going on for years now".

On the second day, ICC elite panel discard Sundaram Ravi couldn't hear a loud nick off Shreyas Iyer's edge when it was heard by one and all and later shown on replays. Then he adjudged Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane caught behind and the batter had crossed the boundary ropes when he was called back again.

Ravi ruled Umar Nazir's delivery as a no-ball but this time there was no replay to corroborate his call. "What to say. This has been going on for years and there's nothing much that we can do about it. Umpires are human after all and can make mistakes. But had they been a bit more attentive, it would have been fun," Dogra, a former Himachal Pradesh legend, told reporters.

"But it's part and parcel of the game. That's why they got DRS. It would have been a good experience to have DRS here, but we can't control it since there are 10-15 games happening simultaneously. So, it does not make any difference," added Dogra.