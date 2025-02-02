ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy: Services Register Second-Highest Run Chase; Batters Stitch Highest Opening Stand In Tournament History

Services pulled off an incredible chase in their Ranji league match against Odisha on Sunday and broke multiple records.

Ranji Trophy Services vs Odisha Records
File Photo: Shubham Rohilla and Suraj Vashisht (BCCI Domestic 'X' handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 6:27 PM IST

Cuttack: The league fixture between Services and Odisha saw multiple records being broken as the Services batters put on a solid opening stand on the scoreboard. In the match played at the DRIEMS Cricket Academy in Cuttack, Services completed the second-highest run chase in the tournament history on Sunday.

In the first innings, Services managed to get only 19 runs lead after responding with 199 to the total of 180 from the opposition. Odisha then came up with a total of 394 runs in the second innings to post a target of 376 runs for Services.

The chase began on day three and it was going to be day of records being broken. Openers Shubham Rohilla and Suraj Vashisht forged an incredible opening stand of unbeaten 379 runs for the first wicket and completed the chase in 85.4 overs without losing any wickets. Rohila recorded his maiden first-class double century with a knock of unbeaten 209 runs while his partner on the other end also amassed his maiden first-class hundred with a knock of 154 Not Out. The effort from both batters also resulted in the Services scoring the highest fourth-innings team score without losing a wicket.

Coincidentally, the last league game of the previous season between Railways and Tripura with the former scripting the highest successful run chase in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

With a bonus point in their kitty, Services finished fourth in the Elite Group A with 23 points. J & K and Mumbai entered the knockouts from the group while the quarter-finals are slated to begin on February 8.

Highest successful run chases in Ranji Trophy

  • 378/5 by Railways vs Tripura – 2023-24
  • 376/0 by Services vs Odisha – 2024-25
  • 372/4 by Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh – 2019-20
  • 371/4 by Assam vs Services – 2008-09
  • 360/4 by Rajasthan vs Vidarbha – 1989-90
  • 359/4 by Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra – 2021-22

Cuttack: The league fixture between Services and Odisha saw multiple records being broken as the Services batters put on a solid opening stand on the scoreboard. In the match played at the DRIEMS Cricket Academy in Cuttack, Services completed the second-highest run chase in the tournament history on Sunday.

In the first innings, Services managed to get only 19 runs lead after responding with 199 to the total of 180 from the opposition. Odisha then came up with a total of 394 runs in the second innings to post a target of 376 runs for Services.

The chase began on day three and it was going to be day of records being broken. Openers Shubham Rohilla and Suraj Vashisht forged an incredible opening stand of unbeaten 379 runs for the first wicket and completed the chase in 85.4 overs without losing any wickets. Rohila recorded his maiden first-class double century with a knock of unbeaten 209 runs while his partner on the other end also amassed his maiden first-class hundred with a knock of 154 Not Out. The effort from both batters also resulted in the Services scoring the highest fourth-innings team score without losing a wicket.

Coincidentally, the last league game of the previous season between Railways and Tripura with the former scripting the highest successful run chase in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

With a bonus point in their kitty, Services finished fourth in the Elite Group A with 23 points. J & K and Mumbai entered the knockouts from the group while the quarter-finals are slated to begin on February 8.

Highest successful run chases in Ranji Trophy

  • 378/5 by Railways vs Tripura – 2023-24
  • 376/0 by Services vs Odisha – 2024-25
  • 372/4 by Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh – 2019-20
  • 371/4 by Assam vs Services – 2008-09
  • 360/4 by Rajasthan vs Vidarbha – 1989-90
  • 359/4 by Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra – 2021-22

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SERVICES VS ODISHARANJI TROPHYRANJI TROPY ELITE GROUPRANJI TROPHY 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.