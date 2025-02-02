Ranji Trophy: Services Register Second-Highest Run Chase; Batters Stitch Highest Opening Stand In Tournament History

Cuttack: The league fixture between Services and Odisha saw multiple records being broken as the Services batters put on a solid opening stand on the scoreboard. In the match played at the DRIEMS Cricket Academy in Cuttack, Services completed the second-highest run chase in the tournament history on Sunday.

In the first innings, Services managed to get only 19 runs lead after responding with 199 to the total of 180 from the opposition. Odisha then came up with a total of 394 runs in the second innings to post a target of 376 runs for Services.

The chase began on day three and it was going to be day of records being broken. Openers Shubham Rohilla and Suraj Vashisht forged an incredible opening stand of unbeaten 379 runs for the first wicket and completed the chase in 85.4 overs without losing any wickets. Rohila recorded his maiden first-class double century with a knock of unbeaten 209 runs while his partner on the other end also amassed his maiden first-class hundred with a knock of 154 Not Out. The effort from both batters also resulted in the Services scoring the highest fourth-innings team score without losing a wicket.

Coincidentally, the last league game of the previous season between Railways and Tripura with the former scripting the highest successful run chase in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

With a bonus point in their kitty, Services finished fourth in the Elite Group A with 23 points. J & K and Mumbai entered the knockouts from the group while the quarter-finals are slated to begin on February 8.

Highest successful run chases in Ranji Trophy