Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Quarter Final Between J&K And Kerala Relocated To Pune

Pune: The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on Sunday, February 2, announced that the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal tie between Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala will be held at the MCA International Stadium, Gahunje here. The Ranji Trophy clash between Jammu Kashmir and Kerala is scheduled to start from Wednesday, February 8, at 9:30 am IST.

The match has been relocated from its original venue due to potential weather concerns, as confirmed by the BCCI officials, the MCA stated in a media statement issued here.

The MCA International Stadium, known for its world-class facilities and weather-friendly conditions, was a natural choice. MCA President Rohit Pawar expressed his enthusiasm about hosting such a prestigious fixture.

"We have a good infrastructure to host the game of cricket, and I’m sure it will be a great playing experience for both teams under these conditions. We hope to witness a competitive contest and wish both Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala the very best," Pawar, who is an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA said.

MCA Secretary Adv. Kamlesh Pisal added, “We have a great record of hosting games while strictly abiding by and fulfilling the BCCI’s guidelines. Our venue poses no weather concerns, which made it an ideal choice for this crucial match. We are thankful to the BCCI for giving such an opportunity by reposing confidence in MCA and we assure you that we will keep the confidence reposed in MCA.”

Jammu and Kashmir led by Paras Dogra scripted history by qualifying for the Ranji Trophy knockouts and will face an equally strong Kerala.

Recently, the MCA stadium hosted a T20I match between India and England which was won by the hosts by 15 runs on Friday, February 2. The match got special attention from cricket experts across the world for specialist pacer Harshit Rana, who made his debut and replaced batting all-rounder Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute.