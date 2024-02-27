Ranji Trophy: Mumbai's Number 10 Tanush and 11 Tushar Slam Hundreds

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a rare instance, Mumbai's number 10 and number 11 Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande slammed hundreds in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda. The five-day game, which was played at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla Complex ground here, ended in a draw.

Courtesy their first innings lead, Mumbai, who are 41-time Ranji champions, have booked a place in the semi finals of the prestigious tournament. Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu in the semi final. Coming back to the pair of Kotian and Deshpande, the duo added 232 runs for the last wicket and just fell one short of the Ranji Trophy record for the highest 10th wicket partnership.

The record is held by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh for Delhi against Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when they added 233 runs for the 10th wicket. Courtesy their hundreds, Mumbai amassed 569 in their second essay. While Tanush Kotian remained unbeaten on 120 off 129 balls and hammered 10 boundaries and four sixes, Tushar Deshpande scored 123 off 129 balls hitting 10 boundaries and 8 sixes as they took on a listless Baroda attack with utmost ease.

During his innings, Tushar Deshpande also surpassed V Sivaramakrishnan's 115 (for Tamil Nadu versus Delhi in 2000-01) to become the highest individual scorer at No 11 in the Ranji Trophy. Tushan and Tanush also now have registered Mumbai's highest 10th wicket stand in First Class Cricket surpassing Siddhesh Lad and Balwinder Singh Sandhu's (Jr's) 103 in the Ranji Trophy final in 2015-16.

This was only second instance in the history of first-class cricket, both No.10 and No.11 scored hundreds. The first instance was when Chandu Sarwate (124 not out) and Shute Banerjee (121) slammed hundreds during Indians versus Surrey game in 1946.

In the game, Mumbai scored 384 in the first innings and then bowled out Baroda for 348 in their first essay to take the responsibility first innings lead. Baroda in their second innings reached 121 for 3 and the match ended in a draw. Mumbai, who are eying their 42nd Ranji Trophy title, will take on Tamil Nadu in the semi-final. Vidarbha, who defeated Karnataka, will clash with Madhya Pradesh in the second semi-final.