Ranji Trophy: Arrangements For 200 Spectators At MCA-BKC For Rohit Comeback Game

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which is hosting the Mumbai versus Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy game at its Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will make arrangements for 200 spectators at the venue.

The game has suddenly hogged the limelight as India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma will be playing the Ranji Trophy after almost nine years.

A senior MCA official told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that entry will be allowed through only one game for the spectators.

"We will place 200 chairs in the empty area for the convenience of spectators. Their entey will be allowed only through one game due to security reasons," the official said, on conditions of anonymity.

For the record, unlike the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai, the MCA BKC is a small venue and usually hosts Ranji Trophy matches. Mumbai players practice at the picturesque facility in the Bandra Kurla Complex, otherwise a financial hub.