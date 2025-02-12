ETV Bharat / sports

Rare Scenes In Ranji Trophy: Kerala Advance Into Semifinal Courtesy 1-Run Lead

Kerala entered the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy beating Jammu and Kashmir by a narrow lead of 1 run.

Ranji Trophy 2025
Pune: Kerala advanced into the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 beating Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of the first-innings lead. The match played at the MCA stadium in Pune concluded in a draw. Kerala had managed to get a meagre one-run lead in the first innings.

After wrapping up the J&K innings on 280 in the first innings, Kerala found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 11/3 in 8.2 overs. However, Jalaj Saxena and Salman Nizar helped Kerala make a comeback. Nizar stayed unbeaten on 112 runs from 172 deliveries laced with 12 fours and four sixes. He got assistance from Basil Thampi who contributed with 35 runs from 15 balls. Thanks to the 81-run partnership for the last wicket, Jammu and Kashmir managed to take a narrow 1-run lead in the first innings.

In the second innings, Jammu and Kashmir declared on 399/9 and Paras Dogra was the leading run-scorer with a knock of 132 runs from 232 deliveries. Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Nedumankuzhy Basil scored the fifties as well. Chasing a target of 399, all the batters continued to the cause by scoring in double digits. Salaman Nizar played a knock of unbeaten 44 runs while Mohammed Azharuddeen played a knock of unbeaten 67 runs.

The team posted 295/6 in the second innings and played out a draw. Eventually, it was a rare scene in the Ranji Trophy as Kerala sailed into the semi-final.

