Ranji Trophy Final: Where To Watch Kerala vs Vidarbha Live Streaming

Nagpur: The first-time finalists in Kerala will square off against Vidarbha in the final of the Raji Trophy 2024-25 at the VCA stadium in Jamtha from Wednesday. Kerala, who entered the semifinal of the tournament for only the second time will have a tough challenge ahead of them as the finalists of the last season will draw swords against them. Kerala reached the final of the tournament taking a slim two-run first-inning lead over Gujarat,

Two-time champion Vidarbha will make their fourth Ranji Trophy final appearance after clinching the title in 2017-18 and 2018-19 season. Vidarbha made it to the title decider with an 80-run victory over defending champions Mumbai.

Pitch Report

The Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Jamtha is expected to provide a fresh surface. A decent grass cover is expected to be present. Also, with the cracks opening, the spinners will come into the game on days three to five.

Head to head

Kerala and Vidarbha have locked horns on five occasions in the Ranji Trophy since 2010-11. Vidarbha have won on a couple of occasions Vidarbha defeated Kerala in the 2017-18 season and the 2018-19 season in the knockout stages.

Ranji Trophy 2025, Kerala vs Vidarbha Live Streaming Details