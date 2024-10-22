Ranji Trophy: Abdul Samad's Slams Historic Twin Hundreds For J&K; Proud Father Exclaims, 'I'm on Cloud Nine'

Srinagar: Abdul Samad, who is a well-known name in the IPL circuit, has made history for Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy by becoming the first batter from the region to hit two centuries in a single match of the domestic trophy.

The 22-year-old star from Jammu and Kashmir's Kalakote shone at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha on Monday by hitting two tons in the two innings against the home team.

Samad showcased his fiery form in the match, smashing 127 off 117 balls hitting 6 fours and 9 sixes in the first innings and a run a ball 108 runs in the second innings, hammering six sixes and five boundaries. His commanding performance allowed Jammu and Kashmir to declare at 270 for 7, setting a 269-run target for Odisha. Despite the challenge, Odisha could only reach 112 for 8 by the close of play, resulting in a draw.

None of Samad's teammates were able to surpass the 50-run mark in the second innings, highlighting the significance of his contribution. Similar to the second innings, none of the other batters managed to score more than 40 runs in the first.

"I'm on cloud nine," exclaimed Mohammad Farooq, Samad's father, in a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat. "He is a hard worker, and if he continues like this, I will definitely see him playing for India soon."

Reflecting on his son's outstanding achievement, Farooq highlighted the tough conditions at Barabati Stadium, pointing out that the pitch was not favorable for batting. "Despite this, he played brilliantly with a strike rate of over 100 in both innings," Farooq said. "He hit 15 sixes and 11 boundaries across the two innings, which earned him the Man of the Match award. Even though the match ended in a draw, Samad's performance truly made our day."

This match signified a crucial comeback for Samad, who had come under fire for his lackluster performance in Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy opener against Maharashtra. In that match, he scored just 23 runs on his home turf in Srinagar. Nonetheless, his teammates stepped up, with Shubham Khajuria (255) and Shivansh Sharma (106) delivering remarkable centuries, leading the team to a declaration of 519 for 7.

With the IPL 2025 retention deadline approaching, Samad’s impressive twin centuries come at a vital juncture. The SunRisers Hyderabad star, who has previously been retained by the franchise, was facing uncertainty regarding his position in the team. His recent performance is anticipated to draw attention in advance of the IPL mega auction scheduled for November.

Samad, who accumulated 276 runs during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, featuring one century and one fifty, looks determined to surpass his previous total this year.

His father shared a touching moment from their conversation after the match. "He asked me, 'Are you happy with my batting?' I told him, 'Well done, keep repeating the same and don't lose focus if you want to play for India."

Samad, a right-handed batter and right-arm leg-break bowler, is only the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL. He made his debut against Delhi Capitals in 2020 and has since become a key player for his state in domestic cricket.