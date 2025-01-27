Ranji Trophy 2024-25: KL Rahul To Play For Karnataka, Ravindra Jadeja For Saurashtra

Hyderabad: KL Rahul is all set to play for Karnataka in their last Ranji Trophy group-stage match against Haryana in Bengaluru, starting on Thursday, January 30.

KL Rahul has been picked for the Indian team for the ODI series vs England and much much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025.

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced the team for the Ranji Trophy game against Haryana. The Karnataka selectors have picked up Rahul in the squad which will be led by Mayank Agarwal. Shreyas Gopal has been named as the vice-captain.

The India vs England ODI series is scheduled to commence from February 6 while the Champions Trophy 2025 kickstart on February 19.

Rahul missed the side's previous fixture against Punjab due to a niggle but will take the field in the crucial last game, which will be played at his home ground - Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Karnataka are still alive in the race for a quarterfinal berth, but they would now need a bonus point win over Haryana.

A lot of star players will be in action during the next round as pacer Mohammed Siraj is set to play for Hyderabad and Virat Kohli will be making his return to first-class cricket after 13 long years. Kohli will play for his home side Delhi.

Shubman Gill, who led Punjab in their game against Karnataka, is unlikely to participate in the upcoming round. The right-hander, when asked about his availability after the match, told reporters, "I will not play, I have been asked to report".

Ravindra Jadeja will once again play for the Saurashtra Ranji Trophy team in their must-win game against Assam. That fixture will see the return of Riyan Parag to competitive cricket as the all-rounder was away from action for a long time due to a shoulder injury. His last appearance was during the T20I series vs Bangladesh in October last year.