Ranji Trophy 2024: Shreyas in Focus as Mumbai Take on TN; MP Take on Vidarbha in Semis

Mumbai/Nagpur (Maharashtra): There will be a firm focus on star batter Shreyas Iyer, who was excluded from BCCI's central contract list, when the 41-time champions Mumbai take on an equally strong Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinal starting here on Saturday.

The two high-profile clashes are promising an intense battle in the premier domestic tournament. The stage is set for the Ranji Trophy semi-finals as Mumbai gear up to face Tamil Nadu at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, while Vidarbha prepare to host Madhya Pradesh at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Mumbai has a chillingly efficient success rate in the coveted Ranji Trophy, winning 41 titles along with six runner-up finishes. The hosts have secured a place in the second semi-final, thanks to Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande who made headlines by becoming the first pair to score centuries since 1946 at number 10 and 11 batting positions respectively. They forged a 232-run partnership for the last wicket against Baroda, helping their side seal the deal and enter the last four stages by virtue of a first-innings lead.

They have also strengthened their side, naming prolific India batter Shreyas Iyer in the squad for the upcoming clash. He has joined the domestic side after losing his central contract from the latest remuneration announced by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) after repeatedly ignoring the selectors warning to play domestic cricket and didn't take the part in Ranji trophy quarter-final clash against Baroda last week due to back spasms.

Ajinkya Rahane-led side will also get services from Musheer Khan, who replaced his brother Sarfaraz Khan in the squad. Musheer had a terrific last game, scoring his maiden double century of the Ranji Trophy against Baroda in the quarterfinals.

Apart from this, Mumbai will also get assistance from Prithvi Shaw, who announced his comeback to competitive cricket by smashing a quickfire century -101 not out off 107 balls which included 13 fours and two sixes - before lunch on the opening day against Chhattisgarh.

Their upcoming challenge awaits in the form of another domestic powerhouse Tamil Nadu, who eliminated defending champions Saurashtra in the quarterfinals with a dominant performance. Led by the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, R Sai Kishore's impressive figures of 9 for 93, they inked a victory by an innings and 33 runs. They also have some prominent faces in their squad including Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Baba Indrajith, who have the ability to turn the game on its head. The team will be eyeing to upset Mumbai’s hopes to move into the finals and clinch their record 42nd Ranji Trophy Title.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha moved into the semifinals with a comprehensive 127-run victory over domestic giants Karnataka, showcasing their prowess on the field. The Akshay Wadkar and Co. can prove to be dangerous opponents as they have proven match-winners like batters Karun Nair, Atharva Taide, and pacers Umesh Yadav and Yash Thakur.

Karun Nair, who is the only second batter to score a Test triple hundred after former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag, scored a crucial 90-run knock in the quarterfinal and has been a standout performer for his side with 515 runs under his belt this season. Umesh Yadav, who is the third most successful pace bowler for India in home conditions, will play a vital role in Vidarbha’s hopes of clinching the coveted trophy.

They will now face the challenge from Madhya Pradesh's side who is coached by Chandrakant Pandit. Pandit brings a vast amount of experience, having previously guided Vidarbha to two consecutive titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Madhya Pradesh advanced to the semi-finals securing a nervy four-run victory in a cliffhanger clash against Andhra in the quarterfinal, setting the stage for a fascinating encounter in the orange city of India. Madhya Pradesh are one of two teams to remain unbeaten this season.

Madhya Pradesh may not have big names in their squad, but Chandrakant Pandit, who guided his side to a successful run in the 2021-22 season, has the ability to bring the best out of players on special occasions. With players like Vyankatesh Iyer, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, and Kulwant Khejroliya they will be keen to give a fierce tussle to two-time champion Vidarbha.

Squads:

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Musheer Khan, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Tamil Nadu: Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishanth, Sanjay Yadav, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Sai Sudharsan, Kuldeep Sen, Guruswamy Ajitesh (wk)

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (c/wk), Aditya Sarvate (vice captain), Faiz Faizal, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Umesh Yadav, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Shubham Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Yash Rathod, Siddhesh Wath (wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Mohit Kale, Aditya Thakare

Madhya Pradesh: Shubham Sharma (c), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawali, Venkatesh Iyer, Sumit Kushwah, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Avesh Khan, Sagar Solanki, Aryan Pandey, Amarjeet Singh, Mihir Hirwani