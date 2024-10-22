Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Excluded From Mumbai Squad Due To Poor Fitness

Hyderabad: Prithvi Shaw has received another blow to his career and is being dropped from the Ranji Trophy Mumbai squad. Mumbai is scheduled to travel to Agartala to play their next fixture against Tripura from October 26 to 29. Although the team management didn’t provide the exact reason behind the decision, the selectors are not happy with his attitude towards fitness and discipline according to a report published by the Indian Express.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selection committee, comprising Sanjay Patil (chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar, and Vikrant Yeligeti has decided to exclude the right-handed batter from the squad for the upcoming match. The report further adds that the team management has informed MCA that there is 35 per cent fat in the 24-year-old’s body and he needs a rigorous training programme.

In the four innings of the two Ranji Trophy matches, the opener has registered scores of 7,12,1 and 39 Not out so far. Shaw made India's debut in 2018 against West Indies but has witnessed his career going downhill over off-field issues. For the Indian side, Shaw has amassed 189 runs from six ODIs and 339 runs from nine Tests with an average of 42.37.

Ajinkya Rahane will captain the Mumbai side while Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur are part of the team for the match against Tripura. Suryakumar Yadav has informed the MCA that he won’t be available for the fixture against Tropura due to personal reasons and his request has been accepted.