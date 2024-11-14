ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 : Two Goa Batters Score Triple Centuries; Equal 35-Year-Old Tournament Record

Two Goa Batters Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle scripted history in the Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Porvorim (Goa): Goa Batters Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle inked their name in the record books on Thursday with triple centuries in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match. The team squared off against Arunachal Pradesh in Porvorim on Thursday and the duo smashed triple hundreds during their stay at the crease.

This was only the second instance when two batters recorded triple tons in the same innings of a Ranji Trophy fixture. WV Raman and Arjun Kripal Singh of Tamil Nadu struck 313 and 302 runs respectively against Goa in 1989.

Kauthankar completed his 300 in just 205 balls and scored the third-fastest triple century in first-class cricket. Bakle achieved the feat in a span of 269 deliveries. The duo stitched a partnership of unbeaten 606 runs and were just 19 runs short of the world record stand. The world record partnership was between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene against South Africa. However, the duo recorded the highest partnership in the Ranji Trophy history.

The total of 727/2 is the highest by any team for a completed innings while losing only a couple of wickets. West Indies held the previous record when the team declared the innings on 682/2 against Leicestershire.

After bundling out Arunachal Pradesh on 84, Goa responded with 727/2 and declared the innings after taking a mammoth 634-run first-innings lead. The team then dismissed seven batters of the opposition for a total of 60 runs and are in a dominant position.

