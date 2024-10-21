Cheteshwar Pujara Surpasses Brian Lara's Most First-Class Centuries, Reaches Closer Dravid's Feat

Hyderabad: India's one of the most dependable batters in Test cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara, has once again etched his name in the annals of the sport. He surpassed former West Indies captain Brian Lara's record with his 66th first-class century. He achieved this significant landmark during round 2 of the Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Monday, October 21, 2024.
The Saurashtra batter reached his 66th first-class hundred and 25th in Ranji Trophy in 197 balls, leading his side’s response to Chhattisgarh’s mammoth first-innings total of 578/7. This inning helped him go one more step closer to former India coach and cricketer Rahul Dravid, who was on the list for most FC hundreds by an Indian, with the latter having racked up 68 FC tons.
Former legendary batters Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar lead the chart with 81 FC centuries each under their belts. Pujara's domestic career is replete with impressive feats. During his knock against Chhattisgarh, Pujara, who is currently out of the Test team, also went past 21,000 FC runs, becoming the fourth Indian to do so - after Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Dravid.
Gavaskar, who played domestic cricket for Mumbai, leads the list with 25,834 runs, followed by Tendulkar who finished his career with 25,396. Dravid is currently third in the list with 23,794 runs, followed by Pujara.
Indians with the most First-Class hundreds
- Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar - 81
- Rahul Dravid - 68
- Cheteshwar Pujara - 66
- Vijay Hazare - 60
- Wasim Jaffer - 57
The right-hand batter's ability to anchor the innings and score daddy hundreds has been instrumental in Saurashtra's success in domestic cricket. Notably, in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, Pujara achieved his 50th first-class century, a testament to his consistency and longevity.