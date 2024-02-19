Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pratham, Saif's Centuries Guide Railways to Historic Run Chase against Tripura

Agartala (Tripura): Railways scripted history after registering the highest successful chase in Ranji Trophy during the ongoing 2023-24 season against Tripura in their final league match at the MBB Stadium in Agartala on Monday.

Railways overcame the deficit of 44-run to Tripura after being skittled out 105 in pursuit of the opposition’s 149 in the first innings. The home side then racked up 333 runs in the second innings to set a record 378-run target for Railways.

In reply to the massive chase, Railways top order including opener Suraj Ahuja, Yuvraj Singh and Sahab Yuvraj faltered for the second time in the match and the side was in spot of bother at 31 for 3 inside 11 overs.

However, opener Pratham Singh (169 not out) and the southpaw Mohammed Saif (106) stitched a 175-run stand for the fourth wicket, guiding Railways to claw back into the chase.

Left-handed batter Pratham remained unbeaten on 169 and his knock was laced with a six and 16 boundies along with skipper Upendra Yadav (27 not out) as the visitors crossed the daunting target in 103 overs.

The Uprendra Yadav-led side broke the record held by Saurashtra, who chased down a 372-run target against Uttar Pradesh in their victorious 2019-20 campaign.

Assam’s 370-run chase against Services in the 2008-09 season stands third on the list. Railways have finished on 24 points in Elite Group C after seven rounds but will miss out on a knockouts berth as Tamil Nadu have also registered a victory over Punjab while Karnataka are set to make the knockouts.

Despite the defeat, it was Tripura’s best-ever finish in an Elite Group Ranji Trophy season, with 17 points after their 200th match in the tournament.