Ramiz Raja Brings Out 'India Angle' Behind Pakistan's First Test Loss Vs Bangladesh In Rawalpindi

Hyderabad: Following Pakistan's first-ever Test defeat against Bangladesh at home, the Shan Masood-led side is under scrutiny as they faced criticism from the cricketing fraternity including the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja attributed this historic loss to an 'India Angle,' saying it started when India batters dominated Pakistani bowlers in the Asia Cup 2023.

The Bangladesh cricket team registered their first-ever win against Pakistan in both home and away games. The Najmul Shanto-led side defeated Men in Green by 10 wickets, chasing the 30-run target in the fourth innings. "Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished.

This debacle, a sort of a confidence crisis, started during the Asia Cup when India bashed our pacers on seaming conditions and then the secret was out to the world that the only way to counter this line-up was to attack," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

The former legendary batter also criticised Pakistan's bowling effort compared to Bangladesh's. "Their speeds have decreased, and so have their skill set. The Bangladesh fast bowlers seemed more penetrative while our bowlers were involved in more drama around their wickets," he noted. He also mentioned that Pakistan pacers lost their pace as the game moved on, particularly on that track, making even Bangladesh's lineup look strong against them.

The 62-year-old also questioned Shan Masood's captaincy, saying he felt Masood failed to read the conditions properly, leading to an unexpected loss at home against Bangladesh. "Shan Masood is currently on a losing streak. I felt, in Australian conditions, things are tougher and the Pakistan team couldn't win a series there. But you are now losing in home conditions, against a team like Bangladesh, because you did not read the conditions well," Ramiz stated."Losing makes a huge dent in the team and the morale of the side. You cannot lose the series," Ramiz added.

With Pakistan cricket already under immense pressure, this series loss could invite more criticism and questions about their future performances. Notably, Pakistan haven't won a Single Test at home since 2022 with their last win coming on February 8, 2021, against South Africa. In the last nine home Tests since 2022, Pakistan have lost five matches and drawn four.