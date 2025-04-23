Ramiz Raza Mistakenly Calls PSL As IPL During Post-Match Presentation Ceremony

Multan: Multan Sultans registered their first win of the season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Tuesday against Lahore Qalandars, but Ramiz Raza’s slip of the tongue grabbed the limelight. During the post-match presentation, Ireland’s Josh Little was awarded for taking the best catch of the match, which resulted in a sharp dismissal of Fakhar Zaman.

Former Pakistan cricketer and seasoned voice of cricket, Raza, mistakenly referred to the tournament as the “HBL IPL” instead of the PSL. The moment drew reactions from the social media fans, and the video quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The blooper occurred shortly after a high-octane clash at the Multan Cricket Stadium, where the hosts beat Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs. For Multan Sultan, their campaign had started on a shaky note, but an all-round show from the team helped them roar back in style with a win on Tuesday. Yasir Khan played a promising knock while a disciplined bowling effort was spearheaded by Ubaid Shah.

Yasir played a scintillating knock of 87 runs from 44 deliveries, including six fours and as many sixes. The opener was on song from the start and punished the opposition bowlers with clean hitting. He stitched an 89-run partnership for the opening wicket with skipper Mohammed Rizwan, who scored 32 runs from 17 deliveries. The team posted 228/5 in the end.

The Qalanders were managed to reach only 195/9 in the end despite some efforts from Fakhar Zaman (32 off 14), Sam Billings (43 off 23), and Sikandar Raza (50 off 27). Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

Islamabad United are at the top of the points table with four wins from four matches, while Multan Sultans are at the bottom of the points table with only one win from four matches.