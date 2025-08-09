Raksha Bandhan 2025: Brother- Sister Duos In International Cricket

Hyderabad: Today, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated all over India. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism. In this, the sister ties a rakhi to her brother and wishes for her brother’s long life. On the other hand, the brother promises to protect his sister throughout his life. After tying the rakhi, he also gives a gift to his sister.

Many brother-sister pairs in cricket have played international matches for their country and the article takes a look at some of such pairs.

Peter McGlashan and Sarah McGlashan (New Zealand)

Sarah McGlashan has played more than 212 international matches for New Zealand between 2002 to 2016. She featured in 134 ODIs and 76 T20Is, in addition to 2 Tests. She has scored around 3500 runs in international cricket. Her brother Peter McGlashan has represented New Zealand in four ODIs and 11 T20Is.

Peter McGlashan and Sarah McGlashan (Getty Images)

Will Sutherland and Annabel Sutherland (Australia)

Annabelle Sutherland is the leading all-rounder for the Australian women's team. She scored a double century in a Test last year. She has taken 13 Test wickets, 41 ODI wickets and 40 T20 wickets so far. She also plays in the WPL for Gujarat Giants. Annabelle's brother Will Sutherland has also played international cricket, representing the country in two ODIs last year. He has scored 18 runs and picked 2 wickets in his international career.

Will Sutherland and Annabel Sutherland (Getty Images)

Nathan Astle and Lisa Astle (New Zealand)

Nathan Astle is considered to be one of the greatest batters in New Zealand cricket. He scored more than 10000 runs in international cricket and also holds the record for scoring the fastest double century in Test cricket. Nathan's sister Lisa Astle has also played one ODI for New Zealand.

Harry Tector and Alice Tector (Ireland)

Harry Tector is one of Ireland's most successful batters. He has played 7 Tests, 54 ODIs and 85 T20 Internationals for the country, scoring 391, 1992 and 1443 runs respectively. His sister Alice Tector made her ODI debut for Ireland against Sri Lanka, playing five matches so far.

Harry Tector and Alice Tector (Getty Images)

Ed Joyce, Dom Joyce and Isobel Joyce, Cecelia Joyce (Ireland)

The Joyce family of Ireland has four international cricketers. Ed Joyce has also played cricket for England. While Dom got the opportunity to play three ODI matches for Ireland. Both his sisters, Isobel and Cecelia, have played a lot of international cricket. Apart from one Test, Isobel has played 79 ODIs and 55 T20 matches. While Cecelia has the experience of 100 international matches.