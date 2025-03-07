ETV Bharat / sports

Rajiv Shukla, Ashish Shelar To Represent BCCI On ACC Board

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that its vice president Rajeev Shukla and former Treasurer Ashish Shelar will represent it on the Board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia said in a media statement, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to inform about updates regarding its representation on the Board of Directors of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)."

"With Jay Shah taking over as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), his position on the ACC Board became vacant. Till recently, he was President, ACC," added Saikia.

"Rajeev Shukla will represent the BCCI as an Executive Board Member on the ACC Board. Ashish Shelar will be the BCCI representative on the ACC Board as the Ex-Officio Board Member," he added.

Rajeev Shukla is a senior Congress leader and also a member of the Rajya Sabha. He is a senior cricket administrator. Shelar on the other hand is a former BCCI Treasuer and is now Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.