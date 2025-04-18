Rajat Patidar Becomes Third Batter To Breach 1000-Run Mark For RCB In IPL History

Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar became the third Indian player to breach the 1000-run mark for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved a significant milestone during the clash between RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday, April 18. Patidar reached the milestone with the 15th run he scored in the innings.

The right-handed batter achieved the feat on the last ball of the second over with a couple of runs. He played a lofted shot towards the mid-on region in the deep, but the ball stopped after one bounce. The batters ran for two, and Patidar achieved an important milestone.

Also, Patidar became the second-quickest Indian batter to score 1000 IPL runs, reaching the feat in 30 innings. Sai Sudharsan is the quickest Indian to amass the same number of runs in 25 innings.

Before Patidar, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Paddikal have attained this feat. Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs (8676) for RCB in IPL history. Paddikal achieved the feat during the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

Before this game, Patidar had amassed 985 runs in 29 innings across 33 matches at an impressive average of 35.17, striking at 159.38. He also has a century and nine fifties to his name in the cash-rich league.

Rajat, who was named captain of the franchise ahead of the ongoing season, made his IPL debut in 2021 for RCB and has been with the team since then. He missed the entire 2023 season due to injury. He has done well as a captain in the IPL so far, having won four games out of six, though his side is yet to win a game at their home venue.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Patidar has scored 186 runs in 5 innings, averaging 37.20 and striking at 161.73, which included two fifties.