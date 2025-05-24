Rajat Patidar, Pat Cummins Fined By IPL Under Article 2.22 Of IPL Code of Conduct

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) designated captain Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins have been fined after their team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

Riding on Ishan Kishan's brilliant 94-run knock and Pat Cummins's three-wicket haul, SRH emerged triumphant by 42 runs against Rajat Patidar-led RCB, who suffered their first defeat at away from home in the ongoing IPL 2025. This defeat saw them sliding down to number 3 in the points table and their chances to finish in top two have decreased significantly.

Patidar, didn't take the field due to injury, featured in the match against SRH as an impact substitute, with wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma stepping in as the stand-in captain. Despite not leading the side on the day, the fine was imposed on Patidar, as he remains the full-time captain of RCB this season.

As it was Rajat Patidar team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, the RCB captain was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI of the both sides, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins was fined INR 12 Lakh which pertains to minimum over-rate offences as it was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Coming to the match, RCB fell short in their chase of a daunting 232-run target, despite a promising opening partnership of 80 runs between Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. The team collapsed dramatically, losing their last seven wickets for just 16 runs. Earlier, SRH had posted a formidable 231/6 in 20 overs, thanks largely to Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 94 off 48 deliveries. As a result of the loss.

RCB's final league-stage game is set against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the same venue on May 27. To secure a spot in the top two, RCB must win and hope that either Gujarat Titans or Punjab Kings falter in their respective final matches.