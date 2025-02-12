ETV Bharat / sports

Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant Critical, His Girlfriend Dead After Couple's Bid To End Lives

Rajat Kumar (left) was one of the two young men who saved Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after the latter's car crash in December 2022. ( ETV Bharat/ANI )

Muzaffarnagar: Rajat Kumar, one of the two men who saved Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after the latter's car crash in December 2022, attempted to die by suicide along with his girlfriend on Tuesday.

While 25-year-old Rajat is critical, his girlfriend (name withheld) died after both took the extreme step at Buchcha Basti village in Purkaji police station area of Uttar Pradesh's ​​​​Muzaffarnagar district.

Sources said that the two were in a relationship for the last five years, however, were facing resistance from their families as both belonged to different communities.

"Both used to talk on the phone for hours but since they belonged to different communities, their families were unhappy with this relationship. The girl was set to be married somewhere else," sources said.

The girl's family had barred her from meeting Rajat, whose family too was opposed to their relationship and was planning to marry him to a different woman.