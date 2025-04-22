Rajasthan Royals Refutes Match-Fixing Allegations; Complaints With Chief Minister

Rajasthan Royals are facing allegations of match fixing after their shocking loss against Lucknow Super Giants in match 36 of the Indian Premier League. However, the franchise has responded strongly to the allegation and have denied them. According to a report by IANS, Deep Roy, a senior official of the Rajasthan Royals has said that the allegations against RR are false and baseless.

They have also raised complaints to the Chief Minister, Sports Minister and Sports Secretary of Rajasthan.

"We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also tarnish the integrity of cricket," the official statement from the Rajasthan Royals read.

Earlier, Jaideep Bihani, Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad hoc committee convener and BJP MLA, had alleged that the RR were involved in some foul play and had questioned their loss against LSG in a close encounter.

Chasing a target of 181, RR needed just nine runs in the final over of the match. However, the team choked at the crucial moment and ended up losing the fixture by two runs as LSG’s Avesh Khan bowled a superb last over.

However, the defeat didn’t go well with Bihani and he has questioned how the team lost om their home ground despite needing a few runs in the last over. He has demanded an investigation into the matter and asked to make the report public while speaking to ETV Bharat.

He had also alleged that the Rajasthan Cricket Association was sidelined from overseeing the hosting of the IPL.

“The ad hoc committee has been appointed by the state government in Rajasthan. After analysing our work, we were given an extension for the fifth time. During our tenure, we’ve conducted all competitions successfully right from the district level to the national level. However, as soon as the time for hosting IPL came, the Sports Council took control of it,” he stated.

RR are at the eighth position in the points table with six victories from eight matches. Their next match will be at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 24. RR are facing allegations before the resumption of the match and that might add to their worries.