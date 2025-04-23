Rajasthan Royals Announce Official ‘Pink Promise’ Match Of IPL 2025 Against Mumbai Indians

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals have officially announced that their much-anticipated clash against Mumbai Indians on May 1, 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, will be the #PinkPromise Match of IPL 2025 — a marquee fixture that highlights the franchise’s enduring commitment to women-led transformation in rural Rajasthan.

Building on the momentum of last year’s success, the Royals will once again take the field with purpose, donning a special all-pink jersey that symbolizes solidarity with women changemakers. But this initiative goes far beyond - it’s a testament to how cricket can drive change beyond the boundary.

This year, reaffirming their ongoing commitment, the Royals will once again light up six homes in the Sambhar region with solar power for every six hit during the match. Taking the impact further, ₹100 from every May 1st ticket will support women-led development projects in rural Rajasthan. Additionally, proceeds from the specially designed Pink Promise jersey sale will go toward the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF), the social equity arm of the franchise.

In 2024, the Pink Promise campaign illuminated 260 homes with solar energy, powered by installations led by four women from the Sambhar region who were trained through the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF). As key drivers of the initiative, they have been instrumental not just in executing installations, but also in managing on-ground implementation, maintenance, and repairs — proving that with the right support, there can be real and lasting change.