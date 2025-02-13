Rajasthan Royals Announce Sairaj Bahutule As New Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2025

Hyderabad: As they prepare for the 2025 IPL season, Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season champions, has announced the appointment of former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule as the team’s Spin Bowling Coach. The 52-year-old returns to the Royals having been a part of the setup from 2018-21.

A stalwart in Indian domestic cricket, Bahutule has an impressive record of over 630 wickets and 6,000 runs in first-class cricket. He represented India in two Tests and eight ODIs and has since transitioned into a successful coaching career, mentoring teams like Mumbai, Bengal, Kerala and the Indian National Men's Team where he has been instrumental in developing emerging talents.

Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Rahul Dravid in a statement said, "Sairaj's deep understanding of spin bowling and his extensive coaching experience make him an invaluable addition to our team. His proven ability to mentor young bowlers aligns perfectly with our vision at Rajasthan Royals. Having worked with him before, I am confident that his insights and guidance will significantly benefit our players as we strive for excellence in the upcoming season."

Bahutule expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Joining Rajasthan Royals again is a tremendous honour. The franchise's commitment to nurturing talent and playing an exciting brand of cricket resonates with my own coaching philosophy. I am eager to work alongside Rahul and the rest of the coaching staff to develop our bowling attack and contribute to the team's success. Together, we aim to achieve great milestones in the forthcoming season."

Before him, former India T20 World Cup-winning coaches Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour have joined Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 season.